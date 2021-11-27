Left Menu

UK Labour Party calls for quicker COVID booster jabs amid new variant

Britain should cut the gap between the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and the booster jab from six to five months, Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Saturday as the new Omicron variant sparked concern around the world. "This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior health spokesman Alex Norris.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 14:22 IST
UK Labour Party calls for quicker COVID booster jabs amid new variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain should cut the gap between the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and the booster jab from six to five months, Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Saturday as the new Omicron variant sparked concern around the world.

"This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior health spokesman Alex Norris. "The pandemic is not over. We need to urgently bolster our defences to keep the virus at bay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
2
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

TMC releases candidate list for KMC polls, drops 39 sitting councillors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021