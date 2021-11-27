UK Labour Party calls for quicker COVID booster jabs amid new variant
Britain should cut the gap between the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and the booster jab from six to five months, Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Saturday as the new Omicron variant sparked concern around the world. "This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior health spokesman Alex Norris.
"This new variant is a wake-up call," said Labour's junior health spokesman Alex Norris. "The pandemic is not over. We need to urgently bolster our defences to keep the virus at bay."
