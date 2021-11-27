UK reports 39,567 more COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:17 IST
The United Kingdom on Saturday reported 39,567 more COVID-19 cases and 131 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
On Friday, 50,091 new infections and 160 deaths were registered.
