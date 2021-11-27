Left Menu

Rajasthan CM reviews pandemic situation

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:42 IST
Rajasthan CM reviews pandemic situation
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked health department officials to stay alert and make all necessary preparations in view of rising cases of the coronavirus.

He also instructed the officials to speed up vaccination of people against COVID-19.

In a review meeting, the chief minister said that those who have not got the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine yet should be persuaded to take it so that the risk of coronavirus infection can be minimised in the state.

He said that district collectors and health department officials should ensure that the maximum number of people in their districts get the second dose on time.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan should be made a model state in vaccination and all those who have not been vaccinated should be vaccinated.

The chief minister said that the pandemic is again in a dangerous situation in many countries so there is a need to be very careful.

He said that a new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in some countries, including South Africa and Botswana, and it is spreading very fast.

The officials informed the chief minister that under the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, door-to-door vaccination is being conducted.

Till November 26, more than 21 lakh people have been vaccinated under the campaign, the officials said.

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and senior officers were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021