Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:48 IST
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries
  • Country:
  • Egypt

CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
2
LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

LF releases list of candidates for KMC elections

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft; Pentagon to form new group to investigate UFOs and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches test mission of asteroid-deflecting spac...

 Global
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021