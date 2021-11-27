Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 22:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
CAIRO, Nov 27 (REUTERS) - Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.
The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.
