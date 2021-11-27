Italy reports 90 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,877 new cases

Italy reported 90 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 51 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,877 from 13,686.

Italy has registered 133,627 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.99 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,826 on Saturday, up from 4,748 a day earlier.

There were 68 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 58 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 624 from 606. Some 596,898 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 557,180 the day before, the health ministry said.

