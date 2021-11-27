UK plans new measures to combat omicron coronavirus variant

The UK government on Saturday said it was planning new measures to combat the omicron COVID-19 variant, including mandatory PCR tests for all arriving international travellers and ramping up the use of face masks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the measures at a news conference alongside his chief medical officers.

Hours earlier, the UK health secretary confirmed that two people tested positive with the omicron variant and that the cases are linked and related to travel from southern Africa.

