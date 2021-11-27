German state of Bavaria confirms two Omicron coronavirus cases
Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the southern German state of Bavaria, the regional health ministry said on Saturday.
The two infected people entered Germany at Munich airport on Nov. 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-variant area, and are now isolating, said the ministry.
