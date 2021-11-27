Left Menu

German state of Bavaria confirms two Omicron coronavirus cases

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the southern German state of Bavaria, the regional health ministry said on Saturday.

The two infected people entered Germany at Munich airport on Nov. 24, before Germany designated South Africa as a virus-variant area, and are now isolating, said the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

