Assam reports 5 more deaths, 123 fresh COVID-19 cases

Assam reported five COVID-19 deaths and 123 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,16,435, a National Health Mission bulletin said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported five COVID-19 deaths and 123 fresh infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 6,16,435, a National Health Mission bulletin said. The northeastern state had reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 and 175 cases on Friday. Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur reported one death each, taking the total fatalities due to the virus in the state to 6,091.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,373 as against 1,444 on Friday, according to the bulletin.

The daily positivity rate decreased to 0.45 per cent from 0.54 per cent on Friday Kamrup (Metro) reported 58 new cases followed Barpeta (12), Sonitpur (nine), and Kamrup (Rural) -eight.

The new cases were detected out of 27,202 tests, less than 32,344 tests conducted on Friday, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,56,52,933. As many as 189 patients recovered from the infection during the day, lower than 219 on Friday, with the total number of recovered people rising to 6,07,624 in Assam. The current recovery rate was 98.57 per cent. The cumulative beneficiaries who were administered the vaccines in Assam so far increased to 3,26,79,771 with 2,10,20,103 receiving the first dose and 1,16,59,668 administered the second dose, PTI DG MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

