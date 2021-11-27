Left Menu

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for eight African countries

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2021 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Saturday advised against travel to eight southern African countries after the White House announced new travel restrictions in response to a new COVID-19 variant.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Lesotho, Eswatini and Botswana while the State Department issued parallel "Do Not Travel" advisories Saturday. On Monday, the CDC had lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory for South Africa to "Level 1: Low."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

