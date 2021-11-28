Omicron coronavirus case detected in Italy - health institute
A case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron has been detected in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Saturday.
The genome was sequenced at the Laboratory of Clinical Microbiology, Virology and Bioemergency Diagnostics of the Sacco Hospital in Milan from a positive sample of a patient coming from Mozambique.
The patient and his family contacts were in good health, the ISS said, adding that the sequence of the sample, "attributable to the one now known as variant of concern (VOC) and defined yesterday by WHO as "Omicron" , was in the process of further confirmation.
