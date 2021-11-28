Left Menu

Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-11-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 00:41 IST
Some of 61 COVID-19 cases detected among a group of passengers that arrived in the Netherlands from South Africa this week are likely to be the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Saturday.

"In a number of the tested persons the Omicron variant is presumed to have been found," the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement. A spokesperson for the RIVM said it was "almost certain" the cases were of the new variant but further testing is needed.

