Dutch believe they have found 'a number' of Omicron cases

Some of 61 COVID-19 cases detected among a group of passengers that arrived in the Netherlands from South Africa this week are likely to be the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Saturday.

"In a number of the tested persons the Omicron variant is presumed to have been found," the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in a statement. A spokesperson for the RIVM said it was "almost certain" the cases were of the new variant but further testing is needed.

