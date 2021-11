Brazil's health agency recommends travel bans for more African nations

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa recommended on Saturday that travel restrictions tied to the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 be widened to include Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The recommendation comes a day after Brazil shut its borders to travelers arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

The Anvisa recommendation will need to be implemented by the government, as the regulator does not have the authority to enforce such travel restrictions.

