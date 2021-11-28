Left Menu

Australian state confirms two cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-11-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 12:51 IST
Health officials in Australia's most populous state confirmed on Sunday that two arrivals from southern Africa over the weekend had tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The New South Wales health department said both passengers had come to Sydney on Saturday evening and had tested positive for COVID-19 late that night.

