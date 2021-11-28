Left Menu

Omicron variant likely to be circulating in France - health minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:29 IST
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is probably already circulating in France, its health minister said on Sunday, adding that the government was tightening restrictions to contain its spread.

"There is no identification yet, but it's a matter of hours," Olivier Veran told reporters at a vaccination centre in Paris.

