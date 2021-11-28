Omicron variant likely to be circulating in France - health minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:29 IST
- Country:
- France
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is probably already circulating in France, its health minister said on Sunday, adding that the government was tightening restrictions to contain its spread.
"There is no identification yet, but it's a matter of hours," Olivier Veran told reporters at a vaccination centre in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Omicron
- Paris
- Olivier Veran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France marks sixth anniversary of terror attacks in Paris
Soccer-Mbappe shines as France thump Kazakhstan 8-0 to qualify
Soccer-Mbappe shines as France thump Kazakhstan 8-0 to qualify
Harris ends France trip with flowers for 2015 attack victims
Soccer-Mbappe bags four as France thump Kazakhstan 8-0 to qualify