Left Menu

Philippines to buy extra 20 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

BioNTech said on Friday it expects more data on Omicron within two weeks to help determine whether its vaccine produced with Pfizer would have to be reworked. Galvez said the country has received about 142 million doses of vaccines via purchases and donations, and has so far fully inoculated more than 35 million individuals, or about 46% of the targeted population.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:42 IST
Philippines to buy extra 20 mln doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines will buy an additional 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, seeking to fully inoculate more than 80% of its population by mid-2022, a government official said on Sunday.

Vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge for the Southeast Asian country, which has seen one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region and is now on alert for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. A deal has been signed with Pfizer, bringing the government's total purchases of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 60 million doses, said Carlito Galvez Jr, who is in charge of the government's vaccine procurement.

The additional doses will be used as booster shots and for pediatric vaccinations, Galvez said at a virtual media briefing a day before the start of a downscaled three-day national inoculation drive. BioNTech said on Friday it expects more data on Omicron within two weeks to help determine whether its vaccine produced with Pfizer would have to be reworked.

Galvez said the country has received about 142 million doses of vaccines via purchases and donations and has so far fully inoculated more than 35 million individuals or about 46% of the targeted population. The goal is to increase the number of vaccinated Filipinos to 54 million by year-end, or 70% of the targeted population, 77 million by the end of March 2022, and 90 million, or 82% of the population, by end-June, he said.

To keep the Omicron variant out, the Philippines has suspended inbound flights from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique until Dec. 15. On Sunday, the government expanded the restriction to include Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Italy.

It also suspended a measure allowing entry of tourists from some countries, which was supposed to be implemented on a trial basis from Dec. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021