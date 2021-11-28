Denmark registers Omicron variant in two travelers from South Africa

Denmark has registered two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in travelers from South Africa, the country's infectious disease authority said in a statement on Sunday.

"This was to be expected, and our strategy is therefore to continue intensive monitoring of the infection in the country," Henrik Ullum, director of the State Serum Institute, said.

The two persons, traveling to Denmark by plane, have been put in isolation and authorities are tracing any close contacts.

