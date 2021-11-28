Rugby-Ireland's Munster to remain in Cape Town after positive COVID test
Munster are one of several European rugby union teams that were in South Africa when authorities raised the alarm about the new Omicron coronavirus variant. "Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing," the club said in a Twitter post.
- Country:
- Ireland
Irish rugby team Munster are to remain in Cape Town after one of the travelling party tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Sunday. Munster are one of several European rugby union teams that were in South Africa when authorities raised the alarm about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
"Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing," the club said in a Twitter post. The statement did not say whether the positive test was the Omicron variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby-Irish player cleared to face All Blacks after COVID-19 scare
Africa's ''Great Green Wall'' shifts focus to hold off desert
Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland
Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland
Rugby-South Africa forwards lay platform for 30-15 win over Scotland