Rugby-Ireland's Munster to remain in Cape Town after positive COVID test

Munster are one of several European rugby union teams that were in South Africa when authorities raised the alarm about the new Omicron coronavirus variant. "Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing," the club said in a Twitter post.

Irish rugby team Munster are to remain in Cape Town after one of the travelling party tested positive for COVID-19, the club said on Sunday. Munster are one of several European rugby union teams that were in South Africa when authorities raised the alarm about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

"Munster Rugby will remain in Cape Town while we wait on next steps from the health authorities after returning one positive case in our latest testing," the club said in a Twitter post. The statement did not say whether the positive test was the Omicron variant.

