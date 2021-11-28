Britain records 37,681 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 37,681 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a further 51 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On Saturday, the country recorded 39,567 new infections and 131 deaths.

