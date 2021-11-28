Odisha asks collectors to take proactive measures to prevent third COVID wave

With Odisha registering 150 fresh COVID-19 cases from various educational institutions and some countries reporting a new coronavirus variant, the state government on Sunday asked district collectors to take proactive measures to prevent the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra issued the direction in this regard after reviewing the COVID situation, and the emergence of the new Omicron strain.

We need to be more vigilant and proactive to prevent a possible third wave,'' he told the district collectors during a video conference. With the reopening of educational institutions and restarting of economic activities in full swing, district authorities should be more alert and expedite door-to-door vaccination campaigns, Mohapatra said.

Anganwadi and health workers should report the COVID situation in their respective areas and immediate action must be taken if new cases are reported, he said.

He also asked the district authorities to ensure strict implementation of COVID protocols and take stringent action against offenders.

Special Relief Commission P K Jena asked the district authorities to stress on vaccination.

Director of Health Service Bijay Mohapatra stressed strict examination of foreign travellers to prevent the new variant from entering the state.

He said that all people coming from abroad must undergo COVID testing and if found positive, their genome sequencing must be conducted.

Meanwhile, the state government has imposed restrictions on travellers coming from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong to Biju Patnaik International Airport.

