Egypt authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:03 IST
CAIRO, Nov 28 (REUTERS) - Egypt authorized on Sunday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.
The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously.
