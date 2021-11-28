3 foreigners test positive for COVID-19 in Vrindavan

Three foreigners on a visit to the holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, Maria Desam Parados (47), Dumoulin Frederic Armand (44) and Ugne Daukaite (30) were on a fortnight visit to Vrindavan and underwent COVID-19 test before their return journey. Their nationality was not immediately known.

One of them was found positive on Saturday and the other two on Sunday, they said.

Samples of 44 people who had come into contact with the infected people have been taken, they added.

Dr. Bhudeo Singh, the incharge of the Rapid Response Team, said the number of active cases in Mathura district has gone up to five as two Indians tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.

Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said an alert has been sounded in the district after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and a few other countries.

A close watch is being maintained in Vrindavan which attracts a large number of foreigners.

