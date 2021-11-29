Left Menu

Resident of Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district tests positive for coronavirus after returning from South Africa: civic official

A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation KDMC official said on Sunday. He underwent a COVID-19 test which returned positive, the official added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 00:11 IST
Resident of Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district tests positive for coronavirus after returning from South Africa: civic official
  • Country:
  • India

A man who returned from South Africa to Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra recently has tested positive for coronavirus, a Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) official said on Sunday. It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said. The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24. ''He underwent a COVID-19 test which returned positive,'' the official added. The man didn't come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa, Dr Pratiba Panpatil, Medical Officer, KDMC, told reporters. The patient is currently admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC, the official said. ''The KDMC health department is on alert. We are prepared to deal with the new variant,'' Dr Panpail added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

Digital Child’s Play: protecting children from the impacts of AI

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021