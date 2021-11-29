Left Menu

Britain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 00:27 IST
Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The British government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.

Some school children will also be required to wear face coverings in communal areas.

