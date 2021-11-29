Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Health workers carry out vaccination drives in Naxal-affected Chunchuna, Pundang villages

Health workers carried out vaccination drives in Naxal-affected Chunchuna and Pundang villages of Chattisgarh's Balrampur's district on Sunday.

ANI | Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Health workers carry out vaccination drives in Naxal-affected Chunchuna, Pundang villages
Visaul from the Vaccination Drive at Chattisgarh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Health workers carried out vaccination drives in Naxal-affected Chunchuna and Pundang villages of Chattisgarh's Balrampur's district on Sunday. The awareness drives conducted before facilitated in achieving vaccination targets in the villages, said Kundan Kumar, District Magistrate Balrampur.

Of the 1500 people who showed up, 50 per cent have been vaccinated. "The remaining people will also be vaccinated soon. We will carry out vaccination drives until everyone above 18 is vaccinated in Balrampur. Due to awareness campaigns, we have achieved to vaccinate in the areas where people fear to go," he added.

The cumulative active COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 326 in the last 24 hours. While, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported so far stood at 13,593. The total number of recoveries stood at 9,92,814. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021