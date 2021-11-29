Left Menu

Brazil reports 92 new COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 04:08 IST
Brazil reported 92 new COVID-19 deaths and 4,043 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

In total, Brazil has registered 614,278 deaths due to COVID-19, the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

