China reports 41 new coronavirus cases for Nov 28 vs 23 day earlier

China reported 41 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov. 28, up from 23 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 21 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with three a day earlier.

Almost all of the new locally transmitted cases were in Inner Mongolia. One was in Yunnan. China reported 22 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, the same as a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Nov. 28, mainland China had 98,672 confirmed cases.

