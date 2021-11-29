India's vaccination coverage crosses 121 crore

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 122 crore landmark milestone (122,34,81,344) on Sunday. More than 36 lakh (36,58,756) Vaccine Doses were administered till 7 pm on Sunday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day, said a press release from the Ministry of Health. The recovery of 9,481 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,98,278.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.34 crore. Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 154 consecutive days now.

8,774 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,05,691. Active cases presently constitute 0.31% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 10,91,236 tests were being conducted. India has so far conducted over 63.94 crore (63,94,27,262) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.85 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 14 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported being 0.80 per cent. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for the last 55 days and below 3 per cent for 90 consecutive days now. (ANI)

