China administered 2.492 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Nov 28
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:26 IST
- Country:
- China
China administered about 9.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 28, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.492 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed on Monday.
