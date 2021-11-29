Left Menu

Japan to bar foreign visitors due to Omicron threat

Nations around the world have enacted border curbs since the WHO dubbed Omicron a "variant of concern." Japan's are among the strongest, following Israel in banning entry of foreigners, and Morocco which has halted all inbound flights for two weeks. Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said a traveller from Namibia was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus but further tests were needed to find out if it was from the new variant.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-11-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 12:27 IST
Japan to bar foreign visitors due to Omicron threat
Japan PM Fumio Kishida (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan said on Monday it would shut its borders to foreigners to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, joining Israel in imposing some of the strictest border controls since the variant's discovery in South Africa.

Japan would bar entry to foreigners from midnight on Monday, and Japanese returnees from a number of specified nations would have to quarantine in designated facilities, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters. "These are temporary, exceptional measures that we are taking for safety's sake until there is clearer information about the Omicron variant," Kishida told reporters.

"I'm prepared to bear all criticism from those saying the Kishida administration is being too cautious." The move marked a rapid escalation of restrictions since Friday when Japan said it would tighten border controls on people arriving from six African nations, even though no cases of Omicron have been detected in the country and much about the new variant remains unknown.

It comes just a few weeks after Kishida's administration eased quarantine measures on foreign business travellers to help boost the economy. Nations around the world have enacted border curbs since the WHO dubbed Omicron a "variant of concern." Japan's are among the strongest, following Israel in banning entry of foreigners, and Morocco which has halted all inbound flights for two weeks.

Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto said a traveller from Namibia was found to be positive for the novel coronavirus but further tests were needed to find out if it was from the new variant. After a slow start, Japan's vaccination rate is now the highest among Group of Seven economies, and COVID-19 infections have fallen dramatically since a deadly fifth wave which peaked in August.

Even so, health experts are concerned about a possible rebound this winter, and a round of booster shots are scheduled to start next month. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it could take "days to several weeks" to determine the severity of the new variant in the absence of information that its symptoms differed from those of other variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021