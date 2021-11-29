Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:15 IST
France's Macron: tweets he got COVID vaccine booster shot
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron published a Tweet on Monday to show he had got a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, as France aims to accelerate its vaccination campaign to battle against a fifth wave of the virus. Macron published on his official Twitter account a green tick next to the phrases "vaccine booster" and "vaccine against the flu."

BFM TV and Le Figaro newspaper reported Macron had received his COVID vaccine booster shot over the weekend.

