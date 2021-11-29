Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 13:43 IST
Dengue cases in Delhi this year mount to over 8,200; more than 6,700 in Nov alone: Civic body
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Dengue cases in Delhi this season have jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 17, the city had recorded a cumulative total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The number of cases had mounted 7,128 on November 22.

Nearly 1,148 fresh cases have been logged in the last week, however, no fresh fatality due to dengue has been reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,276 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 27.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4431 (2016), 4726 (2017), 2798 (2018), 2036 (2019), and 1072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

