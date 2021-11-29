Left Menu

Scotland reports 6 new cases of omicron variant

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said authorities need to be cautious until more is known about the variant.Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant, which prompted the British government to tighten rules on mask-wearing and testing of arrivals in the country.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Scottish government has announced the discovery of six new cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the U.K. total to nine. It said Monday it has asked public health authorities to undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases. Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said authorities need to be "cautious'' until more is known about the variant.

Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant, which prompted the British government to tighten rules on mask-wearing and testing of arrivals in the country.

