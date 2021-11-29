South Africa preparing health facilities to cope with Omicron variant-minister
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:23 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's government is doing everything possible to prepare its health facilities to cope with the newly identified Omicron variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference on Monday.
Phaahla added that officials were engaging with countries that imposed travel restrictions on southern African countries to try to get them to reverse them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa's
- Omicron
- Joe Phaahla
- African
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shaun Pollock was South Africa's Glenn McGrath, says Allan Donald
Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket
Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers announces retirement from all cricket
South Africa's Eskom plans to suspend power cuts on Thursday evening
Cricket-South Africa's AB de Villiers has decided to retire from all cricket