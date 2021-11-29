Left Menu

South Africa preparing health facilities to cope with Omicron variant-minister

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 14:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ParliamentofRSA)
  • South Africa

South Africa's government is doing everything possible to prepare its health facilities to cope with the newly identified Omicron variant, Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference on Monday.

Phaahla added that officials were engaging with countries that imposed travel restrictions on southern African countries to try to get them to reverse them.

