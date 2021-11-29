S.African expert: vaccines likely effective vs severe COVID-19 from variant
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-11-2021
Existing COVID-19 vaccines are probably effective at preventing severe disease from the newly identified Omicron variant, a top South African infectious disease expert said on Monday.
Professor Salim Abdool Karim added at a news conference that it was too early to say whether Omicron led to more severe clinical symptoms than previous variants.
