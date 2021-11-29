Left Menu

Too early to measure Omicron's impact on S.Africa COVID-19 mortality - officials

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:09 IST
  • South Africa

It is too early to tell how many COVID-19 deaths in South Africa are driven by the new Omicron variant, health officials said on Monday.

"We collect information on all the COVID-19 admissions. However, we don't do genomic typing on every patient diagnosed so we don't know whether they have Delta variant or Omicron variant," Waasila Jassat of South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases told reporters.

