Too early to measure Omicron's impact on S.Africa COVID-19 mortality - officials

It is too early to tell how many COVID-19 deaths in South Africa are driven by the new Omicron variant, health officials said on Monday.

"We collect information on all the COVID-19 admissions. However, we don't do genomic typing on every patient diagnosed so we don't know whether they have Delta variant or Omicron variant," Waasila Jassat of South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases told reporters.

