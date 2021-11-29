Left Menu

No sign Scottish Omicron transmission is widespread, Sturgeon says

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:20 IST
  • United Kingdom

Scotland has not found any evidence to suggest that community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is either sustained or widespread, after six cases were found in the country, its first minister said. The local government had earlier said that six cases were found in Scotland, with some of the cases not linked to international travel, raising concerns that the new coronavirus variant is already spreading in the community.

"Let me stress there is no evidence yet that this is sustained, nor any evidence from the enhanced surveillance that it is widespread at this stage," Nicola Sturgeon said in a news conference.

