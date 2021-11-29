COVID-19: Ladakh reports 34 new positive cases, 15 cured

With 34 new coronavirus infections, the total tally of covid cases in Ladakh surged to 21,528, out of which which 21,047 people have recuperated from the disease, while the active cases surged to 268, officials said.

All the 34 new corona cases were reported in Leh, they said, adding 15 patients were also cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh.

During last fortnight, from 154 active cases on November 14, the active viral-load in the Union Territory surged to 268, including 246 in Leh and 22 in Kargil district on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 213 covid-related deaths -- 155 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

