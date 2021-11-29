Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said in a statement on Monday.

It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant has not yet been detected in the country, health authorities have said.

