Left Menu

Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:32 IST
Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said.

"We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021