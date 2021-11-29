Poland to announce new restrictions to prevent Omicron spread, says PM
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-11-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 17:32 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland will announce new restrictions on Monday to protect the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, its prime minister said.
"We will present some additional restrictions today so that it is possible to protect ourselves better from those countries where this virus is," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.
