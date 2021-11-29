Health News Roundup: Lone Mississippi clinic on front line of U.S. Supreme Court abortion battle; Philippines launches mass vaccination drive on spectre of Omicron and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Lone Mississippi clinic on front line of U.S. Supreme Court abortion battle

As a car drove into the parking lot of Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic, the only abortion provider in the state of Mississippi, anti-abortion activist Beverly Anderson leaned in to speak to the woman in the passenger's seat. Two escorts wearing rainbow-colored vests blared rock music to drown out Anderson and other protesters as patients entered the fenced lot.

Philippines launches mass vaccination drive on spectre of Omicron

The Philippines launched on Monday an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers in a programme made urgent by the threats of the Omicron variant. Though the earlier target of 15 million shots was scaled back, nine million would still be a significant number in a archipelago nation where logistics and vaccine hesitancy are hurdles.

Fennec does not expect U.S. approval for hearing loss drug, shares slump

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it expects the U.S. health regulator to again decline the marketing application for its drug to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, sending its shares tumbling 45%. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated that deficiencies have been identified following an inspection of the drug's manufacturing facility, the company said, without providing further details.

BioNTech starts work on Omicron-specific vaccine

BioNTech SE said on Monday it had started work on a vaccine tailored to Omicron, the worrying new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, though it was not yet clear if it would have to rework its established COVID-19 shot. The development of an adapted vaccine is part of the company's standard procedure for new variants, BioNTech, which makes vaccines together with Pfizer, said in a statement.

Japan, Israel bar foreigners as WHO flags global risk from Omicron

The Omicron variant of coronavirus carries a "very high" global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures and reviving worries about the economic recovery from a two-year pandemic. Scientists have said it could take weeks to understand the severity of Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa. Its emergence has caused a strong global reaction, with countries imposing travel curbs and other restrictions, worried that it could spread fast even in vaccinated populations.

Analysis-How fast does it spread?: Scientists ask whether Omicron can outrun Delta

As scientists race to understand the consequences of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, one of the most important questions is whether this new version of the coronavirus can outrun the globally dominant Delta variant. The World Health Organization on Friday designated Omicron a "variant of concern" just days after the variant was first reported in southern Africa. The WHO said it is coordinating with many researchers worldwide to better understand how the variant will impact the COVID-19 pandemic, with new findings expected within "days and weeks."

Vaccines should give good protection against Omicron - S.African expert

Existing COVID-19 vaccines should be highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation from the newly identified Omicron variant, a top South African infectious disease expert said on Monday. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who served as the government's chief adviser during the initial response to the pandemic, also said it was too early to say whether Omicron led to more severe clinical symptoms than previous variants.

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases and associated travel curbs

The Omicron coronavirus variant poses a high risk of global infection surges, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Following is a selected country-by-country snapshot of confirmed Omicron cases and travel restrictions imposed in an attempt to slow its spread.

Omicron poses very high global risk, world must prepare -WHO

The heavily mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and poses a very high risk of infection surges that could have "severe consequences" in some places, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. No Omicron-linked deaths had yet been reported, though further research was needed to assess its potential to resist vaccines and immunity induced by previous infections, it added.

Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said on Monday. It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant has not yet been detected in the country, health authorities have said.

