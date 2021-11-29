Left Menu

Pfizer now expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 pill, CEO tells CNBC

thanks to our manufacturing machine," Bourla told CNBC. Bourla said he was confident that the drug, with the brand name Paxlovid, would be unaffected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 19:23 IST
Pfizer now expects to produce 80 mln courses of COVID-19 pill, CEO tells CNBC

Pfizer Inc now expects to manufacture 80 million treatment courses of its experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug, up from a previous forecast of 50 million, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatment courses by the end of this year and at least 50 million courses by the end of next year, including 21 million in the first half of 2022. "We can right now commit to 80 million doses ... thanks to our manufacturing machine," Bourla told CNBC.

Bourla said he was confident that the drug, with the brand name Paxlovid, would be unaffected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Adding that the company would know more details about the new variant in the next few weeks.

Pfizer applied for emergency authorization of Paxlovid last week after reporting data showing that it was 89% effective at preventing hospitalization or death in at-risk people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021