Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO flags global risk from Omicron

The Omicron variant of coronavirus carries a "very high" global risk of surges, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures and reviving worries about the economic recovery. Scientists have said it could take weeks to understand the severity of Omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa.

Its emergence has caused a strong global reaction, with countries imposing travel curbs and other restrictions, worried that it could spread fast even in vaccinated populations. Japan said on Monday it would shut its borders to foreigners, joining Israel in imposing some of the strictest border controls since the variant's discovery.

Australia said it would delay the reopening of its international border by two weeks after reporting its first Omicron cases. India will make on-arrival COVID-19 testing mandatory for flyers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and Britain, the health ministry said on Monday.

Existing COVID-19 vaccines should be highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation from Omicron, a top South African infectious disease expert said. BioNTech said on Monday it had started work on a vaccine tailored to Omicron, though it was not yet clear if it would have to rework its established COVID-19 shot.

Portugal detected 13 cases of the Omicron variant on Monday, all involving players and staff members of Lisbon soccer club Belenenses SAD, after one player recently returned from South Africa, health authority DGS said. Scotland reported six Omicron cases on Monday, some not linked to travel in southern Africa, raising concerns that the mutation-heavy coronavirus variant is already spreading in the community.

Singapore, Malaysia reopen land border Singapore and Malaysia reopened one of the world's busiest land borders on Monday, allowing vaccinated travellers to cross.

Although travellers welcomed the chance to reunite with family and friends, there were concerns the border might be closed again due to the Omicron variant. New Zealand to ease COVID measures this week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into a system of living with the COVID-19 virus later this week despite the Omicron variant posing a new threat. Philippines launches mass vaccination drive

The Philippines launched on Monday an ambitious drive to vaccinate nine million people against COVID-19 in three days, deploying security forces and thousands of volunteers. Although the earlier target of 15 million shots was scaled back, nine million would still be a significant number in a archipelago nation where logistics and vaccine hesitancy are hurdles.

South Korea shelves relaxation of curbs South Korea said on Monday it has shelved plans to further relax COVID-19 restrictions due to the strain on its healthcare system from rising hospitalisation and death rates, as well as the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Parts of northern China tighten curbs A resurgence of COVID-19 infections in northern China has forced two small cities to suspend public transport and tighten control over residents' movement, as the country has showed no willingness to go easy on local outbreaks.

China reported 21 new locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, official data showed on Monday, marking the highest daily count since mid-November. (Compiled by Linda Noakes, editing by Ed Osmond)

