EU considering virtual summit on COVID situation this week or next, official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union leaders are considering a video conference on the COVID-19 situation at the end of this week or next week, a senior official said on Monday, as Europe becomes the global centre of the latest wave of coronavirus infections.

The official, who declined to be named, said a decision could come in the coming hours or on Tuesday. EU leaders would seek a common approach on various issues, including the question of booster vaccine doses, the official said.

