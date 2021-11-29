Left Menu

Day after two kids leave India for US, test report confirms coronavirus

Two children who flew to the United States with their parents were confirmed to be coronavirus positive in a test report that arrived a day after they left for that country. Sharma said the report reached the CMHO office on Sunday afternoon confirming the children were coronavirus positive but by then they boarded a 2 am flight from Delhi.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 20:27 IST
Two children who flew to the United States with their parents were confirmed to be coronavirus positive in a test report that arrived a day after they left for that country. The RT-PCR test report arrived on Sunday after they left for the US, an official said. The children are aged eight and six. Before returning to the US, four members of a family had got themselves tested for the virus at a private lab in Jaipur on Saturday. They obtained a certificate in Delhi that they had no Covid symptoms, on the basis of which they boarded the flight. The family left for the US from Delhi at 2 am on Sunday, Jaipur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma. He said a relative of the family disclosed that they had obtained a certificate in Delhi that they had no Covid symptom. They had come to India 15 days ago from the US. They are natives of Jaipur, currently residing in the US. The family during their stay in India visited Vaishno Devi and Bikaner district in Rajasthan. Sharma said the report reached the CMHO office on Sunday afternoon confirming the children were coronavirus positive but by then they boarded a 2 am flight from Delhi. Sharma said the family had come to meet their relatives in Jaipur, who reside in the Banipark area. He said a team was sent for contact tracing after the report came but it was learnt that the family has already left for the US.

In Rajasthan, the COVID-19 cases have started increasing and the tally of active cases has increased to 187 on Monday.

Twelve cases were reported on Monday, including eight from Jaipur.

