A further two cases of Omicron found in England, officials say
A further two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in England, with the two people both having links to travel to southern Africa, health officials said on Monday.
The Scottish government said earlier on Monday it had detected six cases and health officials in England had previously announced three positive tests for Omicron over the weekend, taking the total in the United Kingdom currently to 11 cases.
