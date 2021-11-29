Gilead Sciences selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

American biotech company Gilead Sciences has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider. The company is utilizing the latest advances in machine learning and analytics to fuel data-driven decision making across the organization and deliver insights that can help it refine its drug pipeline.

Gilead also relies on AWS to host all workloads for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation project to implement SAP S/4HANA across its global business.

The biotech firm will integrate its SAP environments with a wide range of advanced AWS technologies in areas such as analytics and machine learning, uncovering business value and driving innovation. Moving forward, the company will use a variety of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance types to run ERP workloads more efficiently.

With AWS as our preferred cloud provider, our researchers can use AWS's portfolio of services to gain the insights, agility, and security needed to deliver new medicines at speed, and treat the individual according to their unique needs, not just the disease. Marc Berson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Gilead.

Gilead has already moved more than 50% of its data center footprint to AWS over the past 12 months and the company is planning to migrate hundreds of applications to AWS, including critical applications that support industry good practices (GxP) guidelines and regulations in areas like drug manufacturing, storage, and distribution.

In a press release on Monday, Amazon said that Gilead was also one of the first users of AWS for Health, an offering of curated AWS services and AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions that provides proven and easily accessible capabilities that help organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data, and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care across 16 critical solution areas in healthcare, genomics, and biopharma.