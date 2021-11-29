'A little different from Delta variant': Karnataka Minister on COVID-19 positive sample of SA passenger

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that samples of one of the two passengers who arrived at the Bengaluru airport from South Africa had tested positive for novel coronavirus which is "a little different from the Delta variant." While speaking to the media, Sudhakar said, "One is relatively better and the other, we are finding it a little different from Delta variant. We have sent the sample to the Centre's lab. We are waiting for final inference."

Meanwhile, in view of the new variant of COVID-19, the Dakshina Kannada district administration resumed the Covid screening at Talapady Checkpost, conducting RT-PCR tests of those arriving in the district from Kerala without COVID-19 negative report. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday asked people not to panic about the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and suggested following COVID-19 precautionary measures strictly.

Karnataka reported 315 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)