UK records 42,583 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths on Monday
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:37 IST
Britain on Monday reported 42,583 further cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.
That compares with 37,681 cases and 51 deaths reported a day earlier.
