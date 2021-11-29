Italy reports 65 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 7,975 new cases

Left Menu

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 21:53 IST
Italy reported 65 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 47 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,975 from 12,932. Italy has registered 133,739 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.02 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,135 on Monday, up from 4,964 a day earlier. There were 58 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 39 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 669 from a previous 638.

Some 276,000 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 512,592, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

