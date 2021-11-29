Left Menu

Spain detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, El Pais says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:05 IST
Spain detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, El Pais says
  • Spain

Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller coming from South Africa, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday.

The case of the new variant was sequenced by Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, according to a tweet by its microbiology unit, adding that the patient was in fair condition.

Spain's Health Ministry was not immediately for comment.

