Spain detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, El Pais says

Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller coming from South Africa, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday.

The case of the new variant was sequenced by Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, according to a tweet by its microbiology unit, adding that the patient was in fair condition.

Spain's Health Ministry was not immediately for comment.

