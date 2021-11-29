Spain detects first case of Omicron variant of COVID-19, El Pais says
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-11-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:05 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller coming from South Africa, El Pais newspaper reported on Monday.
The case of the new variant was sequenced by Madrid's Gregorio Maranon hospital, according to a tweet by its microbiology unit, adding that the patient was in fair condition.
Spain's Health Ministry was not immediately for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Madrid
- El Pais
- Omicron
- Spain
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shaun Pollock was South Africa's Glenn McGrath, says Allan Donald
Government withdraws support for Miss South Africa for resisting Israel boycott
India to open 2022 U-19 WC campaign against South Africa
India clubbed alongside Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for U19 World Cup
South Africa's Eskom plans to suspend power cuts on Thursday evening